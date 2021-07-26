One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,925 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

