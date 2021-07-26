One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of PKI stock opened at $164.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $164.58.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.