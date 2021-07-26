One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 139,031 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

