OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 142,675 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 105,214 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,001. 24.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ONEW. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $699.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

