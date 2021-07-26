Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stake Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,995 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,821,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 482,536 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Onto Innovation by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $67.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.34. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

