Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,119 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $89.27 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

