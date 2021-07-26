Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,683 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,909 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,503,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after acquiring an additional 319,780 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,575,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,878,000 after acquiring an additional 311,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $47.46 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.