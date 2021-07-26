Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,813 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 31,252 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.63 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.