Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 207.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

