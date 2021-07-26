Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 46.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107,411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $115,517,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $56,695,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 860.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,338 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $43,710,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after acquiring an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,758.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,116,239.38. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

