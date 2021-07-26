Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,518 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kornit Digital worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of KRNT opened at $127.18 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.36.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

