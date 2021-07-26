Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.22.

ROP opened at $496.63 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.31.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

