Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EVCM. Barclays started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

EVCM opened at 17.45 on Monday. EverCommerce has a one year low of 16.01 and a one year high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

