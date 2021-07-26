Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 24,474,122 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,474,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,692,000. Gerdau comprises 0.1% of Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 1.42% of Gerdau as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Gerdau by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Gerdau by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 255,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,139,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

