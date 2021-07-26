Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 365,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.58% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,360,000 after purchasing an additional 252,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 183,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,198,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 769,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 49,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

