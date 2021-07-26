Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Shares of 94,200 Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Just Eat Takeaway.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $408,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,134,038. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GRUB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. 106,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,711. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Just Eat Takeaway.com’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.