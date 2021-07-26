Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases Shares of 2,948,782 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,948,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $3,259,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 905.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 180,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of AUY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.12. 272,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,244,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.