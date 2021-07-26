O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $625.07

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $625.07 and last traded at $618.61, with a volume of 255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $620.92.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $558.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $506,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,394 shares of company stock valued at $44,779,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,324,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.