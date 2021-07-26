Origo (OGO) Trading 5.8% Higher This Week

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Origo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origo has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Origo has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $2.71 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.37 or 0.00844084 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00084524 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

