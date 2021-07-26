Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253,973 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $36,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $88.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

