Otter Tail (OTTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTTR stock opened at $49.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

