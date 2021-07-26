Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 160.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ovid Therapeutics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVID opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $253.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVID. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

