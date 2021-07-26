Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

NYSE:OC traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.94. 699,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,438. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

