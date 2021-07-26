Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,879,494. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

