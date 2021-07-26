Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

NYSE PG traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $139.56. The company had a trading volume of 72,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.