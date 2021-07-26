Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 709.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $133.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

