Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 52.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after purchasing an additional 270,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

