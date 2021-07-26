Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1,886.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.