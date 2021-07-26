Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 45,312 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. CWM LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEM opened at $39.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

