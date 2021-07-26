Paradiem LLC Invests $313,000 in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,151 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $846.83 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

