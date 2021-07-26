Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $395.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

