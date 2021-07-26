PayPal (PYPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect PayPal to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $308.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.30. The company has a market capitalization of $362.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $309.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

