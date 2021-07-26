Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research note released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 135.50 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Town Centre Securities has a one year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.65.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

