Pendle Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Pendle has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $202,831.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00119908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00133240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,214.00 or 0.99638243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.48 or 0.00838221 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

