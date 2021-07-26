Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $171,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $163,015,000 after acquiring an additional 492,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $156,693,000 after acquiring an additional 263,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.