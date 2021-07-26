PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $164.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.54 and a 12-month high of $164.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

