Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.36

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 1996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$11.54 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.2262857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

