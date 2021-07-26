Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.82. 22,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,702. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.70. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

