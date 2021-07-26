PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $21,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,296,039 over the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.