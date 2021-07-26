PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.92

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 2252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $505.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.62.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

