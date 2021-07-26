Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 601,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,779,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

