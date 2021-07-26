Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $41.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.