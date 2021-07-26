Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 633,981 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,596,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 615,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 178,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,639.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,251 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of PAHC opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $984.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

