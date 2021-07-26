Phillips 66 (PSX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) recently:

7/23/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/9/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.15 on Monday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 63,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

