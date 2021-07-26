Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $228.48. 68,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.25. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

