Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.71. 54,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

