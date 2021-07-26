Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,115 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.78. 239,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386,570. The company has a market capitalization of $344.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

