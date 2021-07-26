Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $536,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TM traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $179.58. 2,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,763. The firm has a market cap of $251.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $118.66 and a 12 month high of $185.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.94.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

