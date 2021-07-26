Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 654.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498,993 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after acquiring an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 232,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.86 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

