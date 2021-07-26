PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Reaches One Day Volume of $423,582.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $423,582.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,875,187 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

